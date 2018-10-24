San Francisco/Los Angeles singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt has announced the anticipated follow-up to her acclaimed 2015 sophomore album On Your Own Love Again. Her new LP Quiet Signs will be out on February 8 on Mexican Summer/City Slang. It is co-produced by Pratt and Al Carlson, who provides light additional instrumentation on the album.

Today, Pratt has shared an impressionistic clip for the first single from the LP, “This Time Around.” The grainy, Super-8-heavy video was directed by Laura-Lynn Petrick. Based around Pratt’s spare acoustic guitar accompaniment and nimble soprano vocal, the intricately melodic song keeps with the style of On Your Own Love Again. The subtle bossanova feel transforms Pratt into a kind of pseud0-Astrud Gilberto; light surges of string synthesizer enhance the dream-like atmosphere.

Pratt’s self-titled debut album was released in 2011. Watch the video for “On Your Own Again and peruse the track list and cover art for Quiet Signs below.

1. Opening Night

2. As the World Turns

3. Fare Thee Well

4. Here My Love

5. Poly Blue

6. This Time Around

7. Crossing

8. Silent Song

9. Aeroplane