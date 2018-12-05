Jessica Pratt’s third album Quiet Signs is due out on February 8 via Mexican Summer/City Slang. Today, the California-based singer-songwriter shared the second single from the album, “Poly Blue,” which fits with the dreamy bossa nova tone of its excellent debut single “This Time Around.” Come for the pealing, richly melodic vocal lines and intricate chord progression, shifting seamlessly between darkness and light; stay for the gentle flute fluttering and sitting-alone-on-a-beach-at-night ambience. Pratt is touring right now with Kurt Vile; check out her upcoming tour dates and listen to “Poly Blue” below..

12/5 Oklahoma City, OK – Jones Assembly *

12/6 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

12/7 Dallas, TX – Canton Hall *

12/9 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park *

12/11 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern *

12/12 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre *

12/14 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

12/15 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre *

12/16 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom *

12/19 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

12/20 Madison, WI – Sylvee *

12/21 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall *

12/22 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *

3/18 Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen

3/19 Oslo, Norway – John Dee

3/20 Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen

3/21 Manchester, England – YES, Pink Room

3/22 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club

3/23 Glasgow, Scotland – The Blue Arrow

3/25 Brighton, England – Brighthelm Church Auditorium

3/26 London, England – EarTH

3/27 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord Tuinzaal

3/28 Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotown presents at Kantine Walhalla

3/29 Leffinge, Belgium – Café De Zwerver

3/31 Cologne, Germany – Artheater

4/1 Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher

4/2 Berlin, Germany – Heimathafen

4/4 Lucerne, Switzerland – Sudpol

4/5 Bologna, Italy – Covo

4/7 Baden, Switzerland – Royal

4/9 Paris, France – Point Ephemere

4/10 Lyon, France – Epicerie Moderne

4/12 Hyères, France – Faveurs De Printemps Festival

* with Kurt Vile