Desert Daze 2019 Lineup: Wu-Tang Clan, Devo, Ween, the Flaming Lips, and More

The final lineup for this year’s Desert Daze festival have been announced. Art rock pioneers Devo are among the new additions, and they’ll be using the performance to kick off their farewell tour. Wu-Tang Clan have been added to the bill, where they’ll be playing their debut 1993 album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) in its entirety. Ween will perform their breakthrough 1994 album Chocolate and Cheese. Other artists added to the final lineup include Moses Sumney, Pussy Riot, Alvvays, Khruangbin, and Jessica Pratt, among others.

Previously announced artists include the Flaming Lips performing their 1999 album The Soft Bulletin in its entirety, Flying Lotus 3D, Claypool Lennon Delirium, Fred Armisen, Animal Collective, Connan Mockasin & Friends, Shintaro Sakamoto, Atlas Sound, and Stereolab playing their first North American show in 11 years.

This year’s festival is scheduled to place on October 10 to 13 in Lake Perris, California, which is approximately a 90 minute drive from Los Angeles and just under 2 hours from San Diego. The Sassiest Boy in America and D.C. punk fixture Ian Svenonius will be hosting the opening ceremony and talks with guests who have yet to be announced.

You can check out the entire lineup below and purchase tickets from Desert Daze’s site. Here’s hoping the skies stay clear this year.