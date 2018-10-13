Tame Impala Rained Out At Desert Daze

Tame Impala’s set ended up getting rained out at Desert Daze last night. The Kevin Parker-led psych-rock band were set to headline the first night of the California festival, but they only made it three songs in before a man came onstage and announced that everyone had to go and seek shelter due to a thunderstorm; it had been lightly raining with some lightning for the previous hour.

Although organizers insisted that Tame Impala were not being cancelled and would still play, their set was officially cancelled a little less than two hours later. According to Stereogum leader Scott Lapatine, who was on-site, the performance sounded good until it was cut short (and there was a confetti cannon during “Let It Happen”). Watch some footage below.

@tameimpala sounded incredible at @desert_daze… until a man came onstage after the third song and said everyone had to go back to their tents and cars because of a lightning storm pic.twitter.com/vfC2bDXqHh — (@scottgum) October 13, 2018

View this post on Instagram Devastated. Sorry Desert Daze. Hope everyone’s safe A post shared by Tame Impala (@tame__impala) on Oct 13, 2018 at 12:17am PDT

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and My Bloody Valentine are set to headline the festival tonight and tomorrow.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.