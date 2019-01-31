John Mayer’s “The Heart of Life” Will Be Adapted Into a Television Show

John Mayer’s Continuum track “The Heart of Life” will be adapted into a television pilot for ABC. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the drama, written by Ben Queen and executive produced by Mayer himself, will tell the story of “two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they are related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father.”

Mayer’s song, you’ll remember, discusses how “pain throws your heart to the ground” and “love turns the whole thing around.” It does not mention long-lost family members or, really, any specific narrative details, but it does mention how “bad news never had good timing,” which I suppose could be used to describe what it’s like to learn your dad has a secret second family.

Hollywood’s obsession with intellectual property is weird.