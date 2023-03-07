Instagram Facebook Twitter
Art Rock Is Hard: The Oral History of Cursive’s The Ugly Organ
Lil Ugly Mane
An Ugly Mane Reborn
Ani Di Franco Calls Writing A Children’s Book ‘A Different Bag of Doughnuts’

Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer Set for Sound on Sound Festival

Alanis Morissette, Trey Anastasio Band, Hozier, and Lord Huron will also play
Red Hot Chili Peppers
(Credit: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images)

Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer will headline the second edition of the Sound on Sound festival, which will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Ct. Alanis Morissette, Trey Anastasio Band, Hozier, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Lord Huron will also perform.

After its debut weekend last fall with performances from Stevie Nicks, the National, and Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Sound on Sound has drastically reconfigured and expanded its footprint within Seaside Park. All performances will take on place on one stage outfitted with a large turntable so as to provide quick transitions between sets, and there will be three times as many local vendors on hand. Upgrades have also been made to walkways, signage, restrooms, and cellular towers.

Sound on Sound will be rounded out by sets from Dispatch, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Mt. Joy, Steel Pulse, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price, Gin Blossoms, and Briscoe. The event is produced by Founders Entertainment, the company behind New York’s Governors Ball festival, and Live Nation Connecticut.

Citi cardmembers get first crack at tickets in all levels starting today (March 7) through Thursday at 11:59 am ET. The general public on-sale is set for Thursday at noon.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Also Read

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Post Malone Lead BottleRock Fest Lineup

The date is the Chili Peppers first to be announced for this fall; the group’s next round of touring begins March 19 in Mexico City and runs through July 23 in Glasgow. For Connecticut native Mayer, Sound on Sound would appear to be part of his second leg of solo acoustic touring this year, the first of which gets underway Saturday in Newark, N.J.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

How Fitbits and Sharpies Help Anxious Blues-Rocker Jocelyn Arndt Let Rip Onstage

Community

Tom Morello Stands up for the First Amendment (Even If Much of America Won’t)

Addiction

The Why & The How: Justin Furstenfeld on Blue October’s 2006 Hit “Hate Me”

Addiction

Rick Grossman Stars in ‘Must Have Been Desperate’: Or, How a Kid From Australia’s Macrobiotic Junkie Scene Looked at the Hole in His Arm, Quit the Divinyls, and Became a Pizza Delivery Man, Before Rising Again With the Hoodoo Gurus

more from spin

Photo: Luke Rogers
News

Angel Olsen Reveals New EP of Songs From Big Time Sessions

(Credit: Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
News

Peter Gabriel Announces North American Tour, Third New LP Track

(Credit: Danny Clinch)
Features

Ani Di Franco Calls Writing A Children’s Book ‘A Different Bag of Doughnuts’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top