Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer Set for Sound on Sound Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer will headline the second edition of the Sound on Sound festival, which will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Ct. Alanis Morissette, Trey Anastasio Band, Hozier, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Lord Huron will also perform.

After its debut weekend last fall with performances from Stevie Nicks, the National, and Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Sound on Sound has drastically reconfigured and expanded its footprint within Seaside Park. All performances will take on place on one stage outfitted with a large turntable so as to provide quick transitions between sets, and there will be three times as many local vendors on hand. Upgrades have also been made to walkways, signage, restrooms, and cellular towers.

Sound on Sound will be rounded out by sets from Dispatch, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Mt. Joy, Steel Pulse, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price, Gin Blossoms, and Briscoe. The event is produced by Founders Entertainment, the company behind New York’s Governors Ball festival, and Live Nation Connecticut.

Citi cardmembers get first crack at tickets in all levels starting today (March 7) through Thursday at 11:59 am ET. The general public on-sale is set for Thursday at noon.

The date is the Chili Peppers first to be announced for this fall; the group’s next round of touring begins March 19 in Mexico City and runs through July 23 in Glasgow. For Connecticut native Mayer, Sound on Sound would appear to be part of his second leg of solo acoustic touring this year, the first of which gets underway Saturday in Newark, N.J.