British duo Let’s Eat Grandma have announced a string of U.S. tour dates next April. The group will play five shows behind their latest album I’m All Ears, which arrived in June via Transgressive. The stateside leg will follow a 12-show February run by the group while opening for Chvrches in the U.K.

We dug the pair’s sophomore LP, in particular their work with like-minded alt-pop producer SOPHIE on “It’s Not Just Me” and “Hot Pink.” You can read our 2016 interview with Let’s Eat Grandma on the verge of their debut here. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday and can be purchased via the group’s website. View the full schedule below.

Let’s Eat Grandma 2019 Tour

2/7 – London, U.K – Alexandra Palace

2/8 – Birmingham, U.K. – 02 Academy Birmingham

2/9 – Birmingham, U.K. – 02 Academy Birmingham

2/11 – Nottingham, U.K. – Rock City

2/12 – Bournemouth, U.K. – 02 Academy Bournemouth

2/14 – Manchester, U.K. – 02 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

2/15 – Manchester, U.K. – 02 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

2/16 – Glasgow, U.K. – The SSE Hydro

2/18 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K. – 02 Academy Newcastle

2/19 – Belfast, U.K. – Ulster Hall

4/1 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

4/3 – Boston, Mass. – The Sinclair

4/5 – New York, N.Y. – Elsewhere Hall

4/6 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Underground Arts

4/9 – Chicago, Ill. – Thalia Hall