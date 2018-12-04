News \
James Blake Announces North American Tour
James Blake has announced a set of tour dates for 2019. The tour begins in Atlanta on February 18 before going on to cover 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada. It wraps in Los Angeles on March 16 at the Hollywood Palladium.
Despite not releasing an album this past year, Blake put out the solo tracks “If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead” and “Don’t Miss It,” the latter of which provoked controversy when it was received as “sad boy” music. Blake was also featured on a number of tracks this year, collaborating with the likes of Andre 3000, Kendrick Lamar, Moses Sumney, and Travis Scott. The pre-sale for Blake’s upcoming tour begins tomorrow, December 5, with the rest of the tickets going on sale to the pubic on Friday, December 7. Grab a ticket here, and see the full list of dates below.
JAMES BLAKE 2019 TOUR:
02/18 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
02/20 Boston, MA – House of Blues
02/21 Washington, DC – The Anthem
02/22 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
02/24 New York, NY – Terminal 5
02/25 New York, NY – Terminal 5
02/27 Toronto, ON – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
02/28 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
03/02 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/03 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater
03/04 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
03/08 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
03/09 Vancouver, BC – Harbour Convention Centre
03/10 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
03/12 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
03/15 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
03/16 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium