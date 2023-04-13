The reunited blink-182 and James Blake have joined the lineup for this weekend’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, with their surprise additions quietly tucked into the announcement of the event’s day-by-day schedule late last night (April 12). For blink, it will be the group’s first performance with its classic lineup since 2014; the trio’s reunion tour officially begins May 4 in St. Paul, Mn.

Blink will perform from 6:45-7:45 in the normally dance music-leaning Sahara tent on Friday, while Blake will play at 8:30 on the DoLab stage. It is unknown if either act will return to Coachella for weekend two or if their appearances will be limited to this weekend.

The blink-182 tour, with original member Tom DeLonge back in the band after eight years away, was supposed to begin on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico. However, drummer Travis Barker required surgery to address a finger injury suffered in rehearsals, and the trek’s first leg was postponed.

Blink has already released a new single, “Edging,” ahead of a planned comeback album. Tour dates are on tap well into 2024, including a number of high-profile festival appearances.

As for Blake, his Coachella visit extends his professional relationship with festival producer AEG, which is also launching the Re:SET concert series this summer. LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy will headline the 12-city trek, with each act curating their own lineup on their own day. Blake will perform on Lacy’s shows, alongside Toro y Moi and Fousheé.