Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake — “King’s Dead”

Kendrick Lamar joined forces with Future, Jay Rock, and James Blake for “King’s Dead,” the second single from the Black Panther soundtrack, which Lamar executive produced. The track also serves as the first single off of Jay Rock’s as of yet untitled album due out sometime in 2018 from Top Dawg Entertainment. The California rapper’s last full-length, 90059, came out in 2015.

Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Teddy Walton, “King’s Dead” is dark and trippy with unexpected tempo changes and verses from Lamar opening and closing the track.

The Black Panther trailer released earlier this week teased a collaboration between Lamar and Vince Staples. The film comes out on February 12.