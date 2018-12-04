Producer, multi-instrumentalist, and all around mega-talent Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, has released a video for the track “Dagenham Dream,” from his brilliant album Negro Swan. The clip, which was directed by Jack Greer, has the intimate feel of a home movie as it follows a young skateboarder throughout his day in New York City as he ollies over traffic cones on a Lower Manhattan basketball court, sits for a stick and poke tattoo, and gets a haircut. All the while, Hynes’s dreamy soundtrack makes a day of running mundane errands feel absolutely sublime.

Last week, Hynes gave an arresting performance of “Charcoal Baby” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Hynes has had a huge year between releasing his critically acclaimed album and featuring on Mariah Carey’s wonderful and self-assured new album Caution. He’s apparently determined to keep this momentum going in 2019 with a handful of headlining and festival tour dates. Check out the dates below:

2/16 – Mexico City, Mexico – Bahidora Festival

2/17 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

2/19 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

2/20 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

2/22 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

2/23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

2/25 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

2/26 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

2/27 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

3/01 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

3/02 – Richmond, VA – The National