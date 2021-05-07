SPIN Daybreaker: 20 Songs to Kickstart Your Weekend

It’s been a minute since we last made put something out, but what a lovely week to kickstart a new and improved SPIN Daybreaker. We are back and better with a new format and lucky for you, no more saving new playlists every week. We’ll now be updating the same playlist with new songs weekly, so just be sure you save your favorite tunes from our selection before they disappear into the void, or follow our SPIN Daybreaker: Complete Collection playlist to keep the entire Daybreaker catalog.

That being said, we are coming back with an uptempo mix of some of the catchiest pop, indie-pop and electronic songs that’ll get you out of your seat and have you daydreaming about the summer fun that’s right around the corner. These artists have been quickly dominating the charts and circulating the social sphere with their certified bops. This week’s standouts include a Gus Dapperton & Channel Tres collaboration, “Palms,” electronic track, “Drowning” by producer KUČKA that you’ll have on threepeat, and an upbeat serenade by slenderbodies in “heartbeat.”

Life is too short to be taking it seriously 24/7, so kick back, have some fun, and get yourself away from the computer, maybe try something new! It’s the weekend, the possibilities are endless. As always, sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker. Keep up with all new artists and let us know who you would like to be featured in our weekly roundup by following us on socials! (IG/FB/Twitter)