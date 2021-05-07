Daybreaker \

SPIN Daybreaker: 20 Songs to Kickstart Your Weekend

Our favorite new songs from artists on the rise

Eleni Rodriguez | May 7, 2021 - 4:00 pm
SPIN-Daybreaker-2.10-09-09-1620413674

Tags: 53 Thieves, Babeheaven, Bakar, Beshken, Blood Orange, Cautious Clay, Channel Tres, Chelou, Cool Company, FENGSEL, Folamour, Fred Again..., Golden Vessel, Gus Dapperton, Jerry Folk, Justin Nozuka, KUČKA, Litany, Myd, Oscar Scheller, Paul McCartney, Puma Blue, SG Lewis, slenderbodies, Still Woozy, Téo?, tora