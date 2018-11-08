Young Thug Back in Jail After Failing Drug Test

Young Thug is back in jail in Georgia after failing a drug test, The Blast reports. According to court documents first obtained by The Blast and subsequently reviewed by Spin, Young Thug (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) had his bond revoked after submitting a dirty test and has been booked into DeKalb County Jail on eight felony charges. The charges stem from a September 2017 incident when the rapper was pulled over and allegedly found in possession of marijuana, meth, oxycodone, and a firearm. Thug was arrested on an unrelated felony gun charge in Los Angeles last month.

Thug turned himself in to authorities on September 11 and was released on bond on September 13. The rapper was due in court today for an arraignment, but was arrested on Wednesday after failing the drug test. Thug was on tour with J. Cole when he initially turned himself in for the felony charges related to the September 2017 incident.

Spin reached out to Young Thug’s rep for comment and we’ll update if we hear back.