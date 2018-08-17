Young Thug was arrested on a felony gun charge at the release party for his new album Slime Language in Los Angeles last night. According to TMZ, the Atlanta rapper is accused of carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle.

The party for Slime Language–a showcase for Young Thug’s YSL Records that was released today–was held at the Hollywood Dave & Buster’s. In a Twitter video from the scene, a man who is apparently Thug can be seen being led out of the venue in handcuffs.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a member of the rapper’s crew “ran into a police cruiser” as they were leaving the party, prompting the cops to conduct a vehicle search that yielded multiple weapons. According to LAPD arrest records, Thug is currently being held on $35,000 bail.

Update (2:00 p.m.): Young Thug has been released from custody, Pitchfork reports.