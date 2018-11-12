Travis Scott Postpones Astroworld Tour Dates

Travis Scott has postponed several dates on the North American tour behind his latest album Astroworld. Performances in Tampa, Fla. (tonight), Hartford, Conn. (Nov. 30), Cleveland (Dec. 4), and Milwaukee (Dec. 9) will be rescheduled, a representative for Scott told Complex. The rep cited “technical production issues” as the reason for the delay. The rescheduled dates have not been announced.

The announcement comes just days after the tour—supported by Trippie Redd, Gunna, and Scott’s Cactus Jack signee Sheck Wes—launched last Thursday in Baltimore. Scott still plans to host the inaugural Astroworld Festival this weekend in his hometown Houston. Astroworld debuted at No. 1 in August and has since been certified platinum. Scott performed the album cut “Sicko Mode,” sans featured guest Drake (who dealt with tour delays of his own this year), today on Ellen.

You can view Scott’s originally announced tour schedule below.