Travis Scott brings his biggest song off his latest album Astroworld to morning television with an appearance on Ellen. The rapper who was introduced by host Ellen DeGeneres as being “the voice of his generation” performed his hit record “Sicko Mode” sans Drake or any pyrotechnics to distract from the performance. He did mostly okay, and can be forgiven for not being able to turn a morning crowd of adults into a frenzy.

While Scott has performed on Ellen before, this was the first time he sat on the couch for an interview with DeGeneres. He made good use of the opportunity by talking about his new life as a father with an very active new daughter, Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, as photos of the two appeared on the background screen. Scott also gifted DeGeneres with a pair of his line of Nike shoes and told a story about his teenage life of musicals, including getting to sing in his high school’s production of Kiss Me Kate. Travis Scott is currently on tour across North America with his Astroworld Festival happening this weekend in Houston. Watch his performance of “Sicko Mode” and his interview below.