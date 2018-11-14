After being sentenced to four years of probation for the alleged “use of a child in a sexual performance” last month (a charge to which he pleaded guilty in 2015), Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, was back in court this week for sentencing on a charge of assaulting a police officer. Pitchfork and The Blast report that, according to the Brooklyn D.A.’s office, Hernandez made a plea deal and received a sentence of conditional discharge for the violation, which allegedly occurred in the borough’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood in May. The incident will not appear on Hernandez’s criminal record, provided that he does not run into additional legal trouble and does not publicly discuss the incident. It will also not affect his current probation for his sexual misconduct case.

Hernandez was accused of making a physical move against an officer after being arrested for driving with a suspended license. The initial arrest came after officers confronted Hernandez for parking his SUV in front of a fire hydrant. According to Pitchfork, a police spokesperson alleged that the rapper had “grabbed and squeezed” an officer’s hand at Brooklyn’s 77th precinct and refused to let go, causing “swelling and redness to [his] fingers” and the office “to suffer substantial pain” and “fear further physical injury.”

The rapper is still facing charges for choking a teenager in Houston in May.