6ix9ine Compares Himself to 2Pac, Implies He’d Vote for Trump

For a guy who was released from prison early due to COVID-19, 6ix9ine isn’t afraid to jump back into the spotlight.

The rapper — who cooperated with federal authorities and was sentenced to 24 months after pleading guilty to charges including narcotics trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and violent crime in aid of racketeering — showed no remorse about his crimes, among many other things in a wide-ranging, in-person interview with the New York Times.

At one point, the rapper compared himself to 2Pac, who was convicted of felony sex abuse in 1994, telling the Times that “What’s the difference between me and Tupac Shakur? I never caught a rape charge — ever.”

When pushed by the Times’ Joe Coscarelli on the question of whether his art adds anything to the world after only one album — and it was pointed out that 2Pac was a multi-faceted artist who “gave back through his work” — 6ix9ine said, “I got to feed what, in 2020, is relevant. I got to feed the masses. There’s no difference between me and Tupac Shakur.”

6ix9ine also admitted that he was addicted to attention (“I love it. I grew up being a nobody”) and that his security detail ranges from 8-to-22 guards. He also addresses the domestic violence accusations levied by his former partner and mother of their daughter, Sara Molina.

In the Times, he’s called out for his trolling and compared to President Donald Trump. In response, the rapper said, “I don’t think Trump trolls. I think Trump is genuinely Trump. I get compared to Trump every day. But I love Mexican people. I don’t think we’re the same.” When asked if he’d vote for Trump if he were allowed to, he whispered he would, then laughed. It’s unclear whether or not he was joking.

6ix9ine’s new album, TattleTales, is out on Sept. 4.

Read the full interview with the New York Times here.