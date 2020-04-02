Tekashi 6ix9 to Be Released From Prison 4 Months Early

Tekashi 69, who was sentenced to two years in jail, has been granted an early release on Thursday over coronavirus concerns.

The rapper was four months short of serving his full term. Now, he’ll be finishing out his term at home due to the pandemic and concerns due to him having asthma.

His lawyer argued for his compassionate release in a letter sent to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer on March 22. The judge then recommended that Tekashi be moved.

The 23-year-old rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty to charges including narcotics trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and violent crime in aid of racketeering. In exchange for relatively lenient prosecutorial treatment (the mandatory minimum sentence was 47 years), he testified against many of his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, which helped convicted two of the members. In September, he claimed that rappers Cardi B and Jim Jones were both gang members.