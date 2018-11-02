Bruce Springsteen’s wildly popular and expensive Springsteen on Broadway one-man show is getting the video treatment, and will be coming to Netflix on December 16. Now, an accompanying 30-song soundtrack from the special, which is cut together from two performances that occurred in July of this year, has been announced. It’s due out on December 14. Today, Springsteen has posted the first track from the soundtrack, a heavy-strummed solo rendition of Live in New York City/Wrecking Ball favorite “Land of Hope and Dreams” featuring plenty of enthusiastic cheers from the less-than-1000-strong crowd.

In June, Springsteen performed his Broadway version of “My Hometown” from the show at the Tony Awards, after receiving a special Lifetime Achievement in the Theater award. In June, he broke from his script to go after Trump’s policies regarding separating children from their families at the U.S. border during the show, before playing “The Ghost of Tom Joad.” Listen to the Springsteen on Broadway version of “Land of Hope and Dreams” below.