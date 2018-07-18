Springsteen on Broadway Is Coming to Netflix

Good news for those who can’t afford to take out a second mortgage to cop tickets Bruce Springsteen’s Tony-winning Broadway show: The Boss is bringing his acclaimed production to Netflix. On December 15, Springsteen on Broadway will premiere on the streaming service as a special.

According to the New York Times, Springsteen invited audiences to two private performances taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week that will be filmed for the special, which will debut on Netflix the same day that the show’s Broadway residency ends. The residency has already grossed around $76 million from performances at the 948-seat Walter Kerr Theater beginning in October. Although the show is running until December 15, tickets are hard to come by, with many of them costing upwards of $800 on resale sites.

“The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete. In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience,” Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau said in a statement. “[Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos and the entire company’s support has been a perfect match for Bruce’s personal commitment to the filmed version of Springsteen on Broadway.”