Rihanna took to Twitter yesterday to express her displeasure after learning that Donald Trump had played her 2008 hit “Don’t Stop the Music” at a Chattanooga rally. “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies,” she wrote. Now, as Rolling Stone reports, the singer has sent a cease and desist letter to the President’s counsel, demanding that Trump discontinue use of her music at political events.

“It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna’s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music,’ in connection with a number of political events held across the United States,” the letter from Rihanna’s legal team reads. “As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music. Such use is therefore improper.”

The letter continues: “Trump’s unauthorized use of Ms. Fenty’s music… creates a false impression that Ms. Fenty is affiliated with, connected to or otherwise associated with Trump.”

In other news indicative of how great Rihanna is, reports circulated recently that the singer had turned down a request to play the Super Bowl halftime show to show her solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. In September, she wrote an op-ed for The Guardian advocating for the advancement of worldwide education support initiatives.