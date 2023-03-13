Oscars 2023: Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and M.M. Keeravani Win Best Original Song

Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava, and M.M. Keeravani’s “Naatu Naatu” won best original song at the 95th Academy Awards tonight (March 12). “Naatu Naatu” was featured in RRR.

The song was considered the frontrunner for the Oscar since the nominees were announced earlier this year.

It beat out Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Son Lux with Mitski and David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Sofia Carson’s “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, and Lady Gaga for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. “Applause” was written by Diane Warren, who was nominated for the 14th time in the category and has yet to win an Oscar.

All of the nominated songs were performed during the ceremony.

In the other music category, Volker Bertelmann won best original score for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front.