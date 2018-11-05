Rihanna and Guns N’ Roses made public statements condemning Donald Trump’s use of their music at rallies this weekend, as Pitchfork points out. In response to a tweet by Washington Post writer Philip Rucker noting Trump’s use of Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music” at a pro-Marsha-Blackburn rally in Florida this weekend, the pop star wrote: “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!”

On Instagram, Rihanna later posted in support of Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for Governor in Florida. “The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first!” she wrote. She continued: “And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society.”

Earlier the same day, Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses posted that his band stands “opposed” to Trump’s “unnauthorized” use of their music at “rallies or Trump associated events.” He claimed that they had “formally requested” that the administration discontinue use of their songs. “Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent,” Rose explained in another tweet. “Can u say ‘shitbags?!'”

He continued: “Personally I kinda liked the irony of Trump supporters listening to a bunch of anti Trump music at his rallies but I don’t imagine a lot of ‘em really get that or care.” Sounds like a good bet, Axl.

Other musicians who have requested Trump to stop using music at his rallies include Steven Tyler, Neil Young, Prince’s estate, and Pharrell.