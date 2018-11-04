pete-davidson-addresses-ariana-grande-breakup-on-snl

Pete Davidson dropped by the Weekend Update desk on last night’s episode of SNL, where in addition to discussing the midterm elections as planned, he also spoke about his recent breakup with Ariana Grande.

At the beginning of the segment, he alluded to the breakup, saying that he only started paying attention to the midterms after moving back in with his mom. Poking fun at conservative candidates Rick Scott, Peter King, Dan Crenshaw, and Greg Pence, as well as New York Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo, Davidson kept the jokes mostly to the physical features of the candidates. But he also had a few words to say about the aftermath of his breakup.

“The truth is, it’s nobody’s business,” he said in the episode. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay. She’s a wonderful strong person and I wish her all the happiness in the world.”

Just a half-hour before the episode, Ariana Grande released a new song called “Thank u, next,” in which she mentions Pete Davidson by name, as well as other exes like Mac Miller, Big Sean, and Ricky Alvarez. Davidson also mentioned his relationship at a recent benefit appearance in Los Angeles, where he joked about covering up his couples tattoos and needed a new place to stay. Watch a clip of the sketch below.