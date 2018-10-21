News \
Pete Davidson Opens Up About Ariana Grande Split at LA Event
Pete Davidson has spoken out for the first time on his split with fiancée Ariana Grande.
Earlier this week, the comedian canceled a performance at Philadelphia’s Temple University, but the Saturday Night Live star appeared as scheduled at the Judd & Pete For America — A Benefit to Swing Left event Saturday night in Los Angeles at Largo at the Coronet.
Judd Apatow opened the show with a solo stand-up set, then brought out Tig Notaro, followed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers co-founder Benmont Tench, who, for his final song, delivered a rendition of “American Girl.”
“Who the f–k wants to follow that?” Davidson, the next act, asked the 280-seat crowd. “Am I not going through enough that I have to fucking follow that?”
Davidson and Grande broke up last weekend. Their engagement first made headlines in mid-June, a few weeks into their relationship.
Davidson further addressed his breakup, saying, “Well, as you can tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on. Anybody have any open rooms? Anybody looking for a roommate?”
“I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m fucking 0-for-2 in the tattoo department,” Davidson continued. “Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me because she’d leave.”
The two-and-a-half hour fundraiser wrapped following additional stand-up from Pete Holmes (Apatow executives produces and sometimes directs his HBO series, Crashing), plus a piano-side cover of “When You Wish Upon a Star” by recent Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Emmy winner Darren Criss.
