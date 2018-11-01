New Music \
Neko Case Releases “Last Lion of Albion” Video, Announces New North American Tour Dates
Neko Case’s new video for “Last Lion of Albion” will transport you to a grown-up, highbrow version of The Lion King you didn’t know you needed. The visuals include intricate and naturalistic paper mache and animations created by the artist Laura Plansker. In a statement, Case says she’s been a longtime fan of Plansker’s work and that “she’s so skilled at using handmade figures and props to create surreal worlds. Her work perfectly balances humor and darkness in a way that breaks my heart. She has a way of making something so artificial so very alive. The turning of the lion’s head to look at the sky, or its own reflection makes me cry my eyes out. There is so much straight ahead compassion in Laura’s work, there’s no need to manipulate emotion of the viewer, it is the perfect balance.”
“Last Lion of Albion” appears on Case’s latest LP Hell On, her first album in five years, which dropped in June. Case released another animated video for Mark Lanegan’s album centerpiece “Curse of the I-5 Corridor.“
Case has also announced more North American tour dates with the release of the “Last Lion of Albion” video. Check out the video and tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
November 27 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
November 28 -Bellingham, WA @ Mt. Baker
November 29 -Seattle, WA @ Paramount
November 30- Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
December 1- Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
December 3 -Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
December 4- Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada
December 5- San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
December 7- Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
December 8- San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
January 23- Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
January 24 – Boston, MA @ Royale
January 25 -Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
January 26- Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
January 27-Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
January 29- Chapel Hill, NC @ Memorial Hall
Janaury 30- Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
January 31- Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
February 1- Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
February 2- Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
February 4-Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
February 5- Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
February 7- Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
February 8-Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
February 9-Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
February 12- Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
February 13- Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
February 14- Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren