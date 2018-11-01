Neko Case’s new video for “Last Lion of Albion” will transport you to a grown-up, highbrow version of The Lion King you didn’t know you needed. The visuals include intricate and naturalistic paper mache and animations created by the artist Laura Plansker. In a statement, Case says she’s been a longtime fan of Plansker’s work and that “she’s so skilled at using handmade figures and props to create surreal worlds. Her work perfectly balances humor and darkness in a way that breaks my heart. She has a way of making something so artificial so very alive. The turning of the lion’s head to look at the sky, or its own reflection makes me cry my eyes out. There is so much straight ahead compassion in Laura’s work, there’s no need to manipulate emotion of the viewer, it is the perfect balance.”

“Last Lion of Albion” appears on Case’s latest LP Hell On, her first album in five years, which dropped in June. Case released another animated video for Mark Lanegan’s album centerpiece “Curse of the I-5 Corridor.“

Case has also announced more North American tour dates with the release of the “Last Lion of Albion” video. Check out the video and tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

November 27 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

November 28 -Bellingham, WA @ Mt. Baker

November 29 -Seattle, WA @ Paramount

November 30- Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

December 1- Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

December 3 -Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

December 4- Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada

December 5- San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

December 7- Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

December 8- San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

January 23- Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

January 24 – Boston, MA @ Royale

January 25 -Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

January 26- Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

January 27-Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

January 29- Chapel Hill, NC @ Memorial Hall

Janaury 30- Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

January 31- Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

February 1- Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

February 2- Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

February 4-Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

February 5- Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

February 7- Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

February 8-Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

February 9-Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

February 12- Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

February 13- Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

February 14- Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren