If you were hoping to see Mark Lanegan experience a cartoon erection, then today is your lucky day. Lanegan appears in the exceedingly NSFW video for his duet with Neko Case on “Curse of the I-5 Corridor,” a Hell-On single Spin previously described as “a seven-minute epic that plumbs every corner of its own gloom as it touches on memory, mystery, and human frailty.”

The expansive track is cut down to just one minute in the clip but director Xan Aranda, along with animator Janice Chun, didn’t need much time to make a lasting impression, especially when the video features a cartoon penis tipping his hat like an old vaudeville performer. Definitely exercise caution before viewing this clip at work because the vagina dentata imagery alone is an HR complaint waiting to happen.

Case is about to kick off a North American tour–check out the remaining dates here.