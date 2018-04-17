Back in March, as she first began teasing the release of her new album Hell-On, Neko Case announced an extensive North American summer tour with Ray Lamontagne, which was soon followed by news of a European tour in the fall. Today, she’s announced how she’ll bridge the gap: by plotting another dozen-plus solo North American dates in September. The latest, Lamontagne-less leg of the tour will take Case from Milwaukee and St. Paul down to New Orleans and Birmingham, then back up to New York City and Toronto. Thao—a.k.a. singer-songwriter Thao Nguyen of Thao & the Get Down Stay Down—will support Case at all of her newly announced solo shows.

Hell-On is out June 1 from ANTI-. We’ve already heard the title track and second single “Bad Luck,” which nods to an unlucky incident in Case’s life last year: her Vermont home burned down while she was abroad. See the full run of 2018 Neko Case tour dates below, with the new North American shows in bold.

Neko Case 2018 tour dates

May 27 — Gorge Amphitheatre, WA @ Sasquatch Festival

May 30 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre* June 1 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

June 2 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

June 3 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

June 5 — Phoenix, CA @ Comerica Theatre*

June 8 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory*

June 9 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre*

June 10 — Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre*

June 12 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion*

June 13 — Southaven, MS @ Bankplus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove*

June 15 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Lawn at White River Amphitheatre*

June 16 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

June 17 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre*

June 19 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

June 20 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

June 22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing*

June 23 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion*

June 24 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion*

June 26 — Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre*

June 28 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion*

June 29 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MOCA*

June 30 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

July 1 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre*

July 3 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall*

July 4 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang*

July 6 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field*

July 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House*

July 8 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*

July 10 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

September 5 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater^

September 6 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre^

September 7 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place^

September 8 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre^

September 9 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom^

September 11 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre^

September 12 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City^

September 13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse^

September 14 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Memorial Hall at UNC^

September 15 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater^

September 17 — Harrisburg, PA @ Sunoco Theatre^

September 20 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre^

September 24 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall^

September 26 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville^

September 27 — St. Johnsbury, VT @ Fuller Hall^

October 29 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

October 30 — Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Theatre

November 1 — Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

November 2 — Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten Cologne

November 3 — Groningen, NL @ Takeroot Festival (De Oosterpoort)

November 4 — Brussels, BE @ Rotonde – Botanique

November 6 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

November 7 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

November 8 — London, UK @ Barbican

* with Ray LaMontagne

^ with Thao (of the Get Down Stay Down)