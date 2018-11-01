Stream Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers’ Debut Album Bought To Rot

Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace has unveiled the debut album of her new trio Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers. Titled Bought To Rot, the album was announced this summer in the buildup to the band’s upcoming midwestern tour dates, and includes the lead single “Apocalypse Now (& Later).”

While some might expect a folkier, back-to-basics album from the songwriter, whose been relentlessly releasing music for the last 15 years, Bought To Rot finds Grace joining up with former Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and sound engineer Marc Jacob Hudson to create another racing, power-chord-driven punk record. “It’s a solo album, except that it’s not,” she said on Twitter.

“When I was arguing with my manager for this new record, my manager was like, ‘It’s a terrible idea. It will split attention between the bands.'” she recently told Rolling Stone. “And I was like, ‘Fuck that. That’s what Tom Petty did! He released Full Moon Fever when he was 37 years old and was still in the Heartbreakers. And the Heartbreakers still went on to do many Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers records after that. Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Against Me!’s latest album Shape Shift with Me was released in 2016. Last year, they performed live covers of Tom Petty’s “Runin’ Down A Dream” and the Mountain Goats’ “The Best Ever Death Metal Band In Denton.” Stream Bought To Rot here via NPR First Listen, with a formal release to follow on November 9.