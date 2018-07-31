Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers, the Against Me! leader’s band with current Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and bassist/Against Me! sound engineer Marc Jacob Hudson, has announced a run of fall tour dates and plans for a forthcoming studio album. It will be the first formally released music for the group, who most recently toured together in 2016. In Grace’s words, the new album (title as yet unannounced) is a “solo album, except that it’s not”:

I recorded an album. It’s a solo album, except that it’s not cause my friends @atomwillardisme & @yaytour did it with me. Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers. It’s going to come out this fall on @bshq. I’ll tell you more specifics about the album soon, I promise. pic.twitter.com/wFwO1GX1PP — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) July 31, 2018

No hints yet on what the new album sounds like, but it arrives sometime this fall via Chicago-based roots-punk and alt-Americana label Bloodshot Records, home to the likes of Lydia Loveless and Murder By Death (with whom Against Me! played a coheadlining show last month). If you like the sound of that, LJG & the Devouring Mothers have also announced a short run of Midwest tour dates, which you can see below. Tickets are on sale this Friday (August 3) at 10 a.m.

Against Me!’s most recent studio album, Shape Shift with Me, was released in 2016. Laura Jane Grace released a solo EP titled Heart Burns back in 2008, and more recently she’s released a solo cover of a Mountain Goats song and a sweet track recorded with her daughter.

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers tour dates

November 2 – Rock Island, IL @ Rock Island Brewing Company

November 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

November 4 – Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar

November 5 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

November 8 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

November 18 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

November 29 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall