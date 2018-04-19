Laura Jane Grace – “Park Life Forever”

Against Me’s Laura Jane Grace, alongside her daughter Evelyn, have released a new song called “Park Life Forever.” The bright, fluttery track is a charming ode to summer, riding bikes, and mother-daughter time, and it comes with a video about Grace’s process using a portable recording studio to record music. The video depicts Grace and Evelyn recording the song together in endearing fashion.

Listen to the song and watch the “making of” video below:

