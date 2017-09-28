Laura Jane Grace – “The Best Ever Death Metal Band In Denton” (The Mountain Goats Cover)

If you, like novelist Joseph Fink, can unironically claim, “I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats,” then you’ll want to tune into his podcast of the same name. On each episode, Fink and John Darnielle (The Mountain Goat’s frontman and founder) dissect a song from the band’s expansive catalog. The inaugural episode centers on the opening track from 2002’s All Hail West Texas, “The Best Ever Death Metal Band In Denton.” The episode also features a stirring rendition from Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace, who previously performed the tune on George Stroumboulopoulos’s web series. Reportedly, musicians such as Andrew Bird, Amanda Palmer, and Dessa will appear in later episodes and cover additional tracks from the band’s oeuvre.

Listen to Laura Jane Grace’s ardent, acoustic cover at Bandcamp. And, if you’re deeply committed and slightly obsessive, check out Fink’s podcast I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats.