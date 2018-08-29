News \
Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers Announce Debut Album, Release New Song
After teasing the project back in July, Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers have announced that their debut album, Bought to Rot, will drop on November 9. The band consists of the Against Me! singer, Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and sound engineer Marc Jacob Hudson. Grace previously described the project as a “solo album, except that it’s not.”
Grace told Rolling Stone that the release of Bought to Rot “doesn’t mean I’m quitting Against Me! and don’t want to do it. I just need to do this thing.” From Rolling Stone:
When I was arguing with my manager for this new record, my manager was like, “It’s a terrible idea. It will split attention between the bands.” And I was like, “Fuck that. That’s what Tom Petty did! He released Full Moon Fever when he was 37 years old and was still in the Heartbreakers. And the Heartbreakers still went on to do many Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers records after that. Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.
In addition to announcing their debut full-length, Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers released “Apocalypse Now (& Later),” the first single from the forthcoming album.
Check out Bought to Rot’s track listing below:
China Beach
Born In Black
The Airplane Song
Apocalypse Now (& Later)
Reality Bites
Amsterdam Hotel Room
The Friendship Song
I Hate Chicago
Screamy Dreamy
Manic Depression
The Acid Test Song
The Hotel Song
Valeria Golina
The Apology Song
The album can be preordered here. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers are also scheduled to play a brief tour in the Midwest in November.