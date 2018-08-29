Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers Announce Debut Album, Release New Song

After teasing the project back in July, Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers have announced that their debut album, Bought to Rot, will drop on November 9. The band consists of the Against Me! singer, Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and sound engineer Marc Jacob Hudson. Grace previously described the project as a “solo album, except that it’s not.”

Grace told Rolling Stone that the release of Bought to Rot “doesn’t mean I’m quitting Against Me! and don’t want to do it. I just need to do this thing.” From Rolling Stone:

When I was arguing with my manager for this new record, my manager was like, “It’s a terrible idea. It will split attention between the bands.” And I was like, “Fuck that. That’s what Tom Petty did! He released Full Moon Fever when he was 37 years old and was still in the Heartbreakers. And the Heartbreakers still went on to do many Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers records after that. Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.

In addition to announcing their debut full-length, Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers released “Apocalypse Now (& Later),” the first single from the forthcoming album.

Check out Bought to Rot’s track listing below:

China Beach

Born In Black

The Airplane Song

Apocalypse Now (& Later)

Reality Bites

Amsterdam Hotel Room

The Friendship Song

I Hate Chicago

Screamy Dreamy

Manic Depression

The Acid Test Song

The Hotel Song

Valeria Golina

The Apology Song

The album can be preordered here. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers are also scheduled to play a brief tour in the Midwest in November.