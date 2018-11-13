New Music \
Girlpool Announce New Album What Chaos Is Imaginary, Release New Single “Hire”
Girlpool have announced their third full-length, What Chaos Is Imaginary, out February 1 via Anti-. The new album follows 2017’s Powerplant, and comes along with a new single, “Hire.” What Chaos Is Imaginary will also include previously released singles “Lucy’s” and “Where You Sink.”
Girlpool will also be touring behind the new album — find the dates in a tweet below, and grab a ticket on their website.
We’re going on tour with @hihatchie in April+May. Tickets on sale Friday at https://t.co/iYzveBnH6C pic.twitter.com/ookv2OkIcc
— Girlpool (@girlpool) November 13, 2018
What Chaos Is Imaginary:
01 Lucy’s
02 Stale Device
03 Where You Sink
04 Hire
05 Pretty
06 Chemical Freeze
07 All Blacked Out
08 Lucky Joke
09 Minute in Your Mind
10 What Chaos Is Imaginary
11 Hoax and the Shrine
12 Swamp and Bay
13 Josephs Dad
14 Roses