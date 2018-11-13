Girlpool have announced their third full-length, What Chaos Is Imaginary, out February 1 via Anti-. The new album follows 2017’s Powerplant, and comes along with a new single, “Hire.” What Chaos Is Imaginary will also include previously released singles “Lucy’s” and “Where You Sink.”

Girlpool will also be touring behind the new album — find the dates in a tweet below, and grab a ticket on their website.

We’re going on tour with @hihatchie in April+May. Tickets on sale Friday at https://t.co/iYzveBnH6C pic.twitter.com/ookv2OkIcc — Girlpool (@girlpool) November 13, 2018

What Chaos Is Imaginary:

01 Lucy’s

02 Stale Device

03 Where You Sink

04 Hire

05 Pretty

06 Chemical Freeze

07 All Blacked Out

08 Lucky Joke

09 Minute in Your Mind

10 What Chaos Is Imaginary

11 Hoax and the Shrine

12 Swamp and Bay

13 Josephs Dad

14 Roses