Girlpool Breaking Up Ahead of Final Tour

Los Angeles-based indie rock duo Girlpool is breaking up ahead of its final tour this fall, which will begin Sept. 8 in Portland, Ore., after a number of previously announced dates have been canceled.

“After nine years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters,” group members Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad said in a statement.”This upcoming tour will be our last one — it will be an ode to the past, a celebration for the future and something we will pour both of our hearts into completely. We are each other’s biggest fans and always encourage each other to stretch and evolve, whether that means it’s alongside one another or not.”

The group broke through with its 2015 debut album, Before the World Was Big, of which SPIN said at the time, “Tividad and Tucker have a knack for writing unapologetically simple songs that wear their mature themes right out on their sleeves.” Future releases included 2017’s Powerplant, 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary and the pair’s most recent album, this year’s Forgiveness.

Girlpool has scrapped the below dates on its planned tour, which will now conclude Oct. 8 in Los Angeles. Refunds will be available at points of purchase. “We appreciate your ongoing love and support,” the group says.

Here are Girlpool’s canceled tour dates:

Sept. 6: Sacramento, Calif.

Sept. 13: Minneapolis

Sept. 14: Chicago

Sept. 16: Detroit

Sept. 17: Toronto

Sept. 18: Montreal

Sept. 19: Boston

Sept. 26: Carrboro, N.C.

Sept. 27: Atlanta

Sept. 29: Houston

Sept. 30: Austin

Oct. 1: Dallas

Oct. 2: Lawrence, Kan.

Oct. 4: Denver

Oct. 5: Salt Lake City