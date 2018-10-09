Girlpool – “Lucy’s” and “Where You Sink”

Girlpool have released two new songs, “Lucy’s” and “Where You Sink.” The songs follow their 2017 album Powerplant and “Picturesong,” their collaboration with Dev Hynes from January. The group also announced a North American tour for the late fall.

“I wrote ‘Lucy’s’ a couple of years ago to sort through some droning thoughts about hope, distraction and love,” Cleo Tucker said in a press release. “These lyrics distinguish a time when my partner would check out from our relationship. I reassured myself that even when they were not present, and I was, that I would be alright. I was hopeful that my partner would find resolve from their struggles, which stifled their capacity to provide the kind of care and attention that I needed.”

Harmony Tividad discussed “Where You Sink” in the same press release: “It explores our natural human desire to be made special by another. I wrote it when I found myself looking at one person from various angles (emotionally); I found them to be beautiful in toxic but charismatic ways. It’s about loving someone who you don’t really have the chance to get to know fully because their time is spent trying to get out of their head, further from reality.”

Girlpool will be making their trek across North America later this month, starting in Brooklyn and ending in Philadelphia. Listen to “Lucy’s” and “Where You Sink” and check out the full tour schedule below.

Girlpool Tour Dates:

10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/24 – Greenfield, MA @ Hawks + Reed *

10/25 – Boston, MA @ Somerville Theatre *

10/26 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater *

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Rec Room *

10/28 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/30 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

10/31 – Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College *

11/1 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room *

11/2 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

11/3 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell Stage *

11/4 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

11/5 – College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse *

11/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

* w/ Porches