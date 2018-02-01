Girlpool – “Picturesong” ft. Blood Orange

Girlpool have teamed up with Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, on a new track, “Picturesong,” their first new music since the release of Powerplant last year. The song features the vocals, instrumentation, and mixing efforts of Hynes, in addition to the band’s signature vocal harmonies.

“Picturesong is a word invented to explore what we create in each other when we want to feel deep love because of loneliness or otherwise, and brings into question the reality and delusion of the things we feel,” the band said in a statement, according to Pitchfork.

Hynes added, ““I’m such a fan of Girlpool, and loved working with them. Their harmonies are some of my favorites that are out there.”

Listen to “Picturesong” below.