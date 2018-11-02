New Music \
Hear 2 New Songs From 2 Chainz
2 Chainz is back with a new 2-track single featuring the songs “Hot Wings” and “Girl’s Best Friend (featuring Ty Dolla $ign).” The release follows the rapper’s recent single “Bigger Than You” which dropped back in June and included guest appearances from Drake and Quavo. The single later got its own video. 2 Chainz also made an appearance on the new Quavo album Quavo Huncho along with Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Kid Cudi, and more. Hear both “Hot Wings” and “Girl’s Best Friend” below.