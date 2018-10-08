The Raconteurs Announce Two New Songs, Tease New Album

The Raconteurs—the band consisting of Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler—are releasing a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2008 album Consolers of the Lonely via the Third Man Vault series. Included in the reissue is a 7″ containing two new Raconteurs songs, the titles of which are undisclosed and will apparently remain so until Vault subscribers open up their packages. This is Vault Package #38 in the series.

According to a statement from Third Man Records, the new songs are “from recent sessions that will ultimately result in a new Raconteurs album” sometime next year.

The Consolers of the Lonely reissue was remastered from the original tapes, pressed on copper foil vinyl, and includes fun extra like stickers and an embroidered patch waiting to be sewn onto “your rocker jean jacket.” And what do you know, fall happens to be prime denim jacket season.

In order to receive the package, fans should subscribe to the Third Man Vault series by October 31. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait for the as of yet untitled third Raconteurs record to come out to hear the new material.

In the meantime, White is overseas on a tour that ends on October 21 in Edinburgh.