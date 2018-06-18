Jack White Adds New Dates to North American Tour

Jack White is going on tour beginning this month in Europe and North America. The “Boarding House Reach” tour will begin in Pasadena, CA at the Arroyo Seco Weekend festival before kicking off its European leg in London. The North American leg will begin in August when White performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago before making stops in Vancouver, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. White announced today that four new shows in the U.S. had been added to the tour, including stops in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas. The extensive tour is backed by White’s most recent solo offering, Boarding House Reach, and will see him performing deep into the fall. Check below for the full list of dates with the added shows bolded.

Jack White Tour 2018:

June 23: Arroyo Seco Weekend – Pasadena, CA

June 26: Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK

June 27: Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK

June 28: Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK

June 30: Tinderbox – Odense, Denmark

July 2: AFAS Live – Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 3: L’Olympia – Paris, France

July 4: L’Olympia – Paris, France

July 6: Festival Beauregard- Normandy, France

July 7: Rock Werchter – Werchter, Belgium

July 8: Les Nuits de Fourviere – Lyon, France

July 10: Montreux Jazz Festival – Montreux, Switzerland

July 12: Cruilla Barcelona – Barcelona, Spain

July 13: Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

July 14: NOS Alive – Lisbon, Portugal

July 15: Ilosaarirock Festival – Joensuu, Finland

August 5: Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

August 6: The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

August 8: 1st Bank Center – Broomfield, CO

August 9: SaltAir – Salt Lake City, UT

August 11: Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Portland, OR

August 12: Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

August 13: WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA

August 15: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

August 16: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

August 18: Rabobank Theater – Bakersfield, CA

August 19: Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

August 21: Viejas Arena – San Diego, CA

August 22: Comerica Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

August 23: The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

August 24: The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

September 15: Municipal Auditorium – Shreveport, LA

September 17: OneOK Field – Tulsa, OK

September 18: Lonestar Amphitheater – Lubbock, TX

September 19: El Paso County Coliseum – El Paso, TX

September 21: Las Vegas, NV – iHeartRadio Music Festival

September 22: Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival – Franklin, TN

October 1: Adrenaline Stadium – Moscow, Russia

October 3: Palladium Riga – Riga, Latvia

October 4: Siemens Arena – Vilnius, Lithuania

October 6: Gdynia Arena – Gdynia, Poland

October 7: MTP2 – Poznan, Poland

October 9: Torwar – Warsaw, Poland

October 10: Tauron Arena Kraków – Kraków, Poland

October 12: Verti Music Hall – Berlin, Germany

October 13: Zenith – Munich, Germany

October 14: Warsteiner Music Hall – Dortmund, Germany

October 16: Brighton Centre – Brighton, UK

October 17: Birmingham Academy – Birmingham, UK

October 18: Hull Venue – Hull, UK

October 20: Liverpool Space By Echo Arena – Liverpool, UK

October 21: Usher Hall – Edinburgh, UK