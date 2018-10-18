The video for Maxwell’s new video “Shame” shows him lying around New York in anguish. The first single after announcing his new album NIGHT, the visual opens with three veiled figures who appear ominously around New York City as Maxwell pours his heart out. “Lay all night/all day//lay here with me/lay here with me/shamelessly” he cries as the figures start unveiling themselves and lip syncing to the R&B singer’s vocals.

The album follows this year’s stand alone single “We Never Saw It Coming.” NIGHT is intended as the third piece of his album trilogy after 2009’s BLACKsummer’snight and 2016’s blackSUMMER’Snight. Maxwell appeared alongside Erykah Badu, Michael Stipe, Alicia Keys and more in a Brett Kavanaugh protest concert in D.C earlier this month. He also recently released a 20th Anniversary reissue of his second studio album Embrya remastered by Stuart Matthewman. He’s currently in the middle of his 50 Intimate Night Tour of North America. Check out the full list of tour dates here. Watch the video for “Shame” below.