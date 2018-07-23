News \
Maxwell Announces North American Tour
R&B legend Maxwell has just announced a new tour, called the 50 Intimate Nights Live Tour, which will hit venues across North America. The tour announcement comes on the heels of the singer’s first new single since 2016, “We Never Saw it Coming.” Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Maxwell’s 50 Intimate Nights Live Tour:
Sept. 27 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
Sept. 28 – Durham, NC @ The Art of Cool Festival
Sept. 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Oct. 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
Oct. 4 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 5 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 6 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
Oct. 8 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
Oct. 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 10 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
Oct. 12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Oct. 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 14 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
Oct. 16 – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 17 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at the Event Center
Oct. 18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
Oct. 20 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Concert Hall
Oct. 21 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall
Oct. 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
Oct. 25 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
Oct. 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 28 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Nov. 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
Nov. 2 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
Nov. 3 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
Nov. 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort
Nov. 8 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
Nov. 9 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
Nov. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
Nov. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Nov. 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Nov. 18 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nov. 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Nov. 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
Nov. 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
Nov. 24 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
Nov. 26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Nov. 27 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
Nov. 29 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre At Westbury
Dec. 1 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
Dec. 2 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Dec. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Dec. 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
Dec. 7 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Dec. 8 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
Dec. 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
*VIP Packages will be available for Richmond, National Harbor, and Baltimore on Wednesday, Aug.