R&B legend Maxwell has just announced a new tour, called the 50 Intimate Nights Live Tour, which will hit venues across North America. The tour announcement comes on the heels of the singer’s first new single since 2016, “We Never Saw it Coming.” Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Maxwell’s 50 Intimate Nights Live Tour:

Sept. 27 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Sept. 28 – Durham, NC @ The Art of Cool Festival

Sept. 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Oct. 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

Oct. 4 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 5 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 6 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

Oct. 8 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

Oct. 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

Oct. 12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Oct. 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 14 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

Oct. 16 – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 17 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at the Event Center

Oct. 18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

Oct. 20 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Concert Hall

Oct. 21 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

Oct. 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

Oct. 25 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 28 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Nov. 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

Nov. 2 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

Nov. 3 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Nov. 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort

Nov. 8 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 9 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

Nov. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Nov. 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Nov. 18 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Nov. 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Nov. 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

Nov. 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

Nov. 24 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 27 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

Nov. 29 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre At Westbury

Dec. 1 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Dec. 2 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Dec. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Dec. 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 7 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Dec. 8 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

Dec. 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

*VIP Packages will be available for Richmond, National Harbor, and Baltimore on Wednesday, Aug.