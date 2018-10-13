Khalid Announces New Suncity EP

El Paso, TX vocalist Khalid has announced a new EP called Suncity out on October 19. The release was announced via Instagram, where Khalid posted the release’s cover, which features the musician seated on a rocky stoop in front of a brick house and old car.

The release marks the followup to his debut album American Teen, which was released in 2017 featuring his hits “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke.” Since its release, Khalid has appeared on tracks like “Love Lies” with Normani, “Eastside” with Benny Blanco and Halsey, and “1-800-273-8255″ with Logic and Alessia Cara. His song “OTD” with 6lack and Ty Dolla $ign was one of our favorite songs of 2018 so far. Check out the release’s cover art below.