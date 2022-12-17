Instagram Facebook Twitter
Exit Interview: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard's Lucas Harwood on Prolific 2022, Bed Bugs, and Basslines
Watch Childish Gambino and Khalid Perform With Billie Eilish in Her L.A. Concert Finale

It follows surprise appearances by Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers earlier in the week
billie eilish, childish gambino, khalid
(Photo Credits, l-r: Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish wrapped up her three-night hometown stand in Los Angeles last night (Dec. 16) with more special guests waiting in the wings. Donald Glover reprised his hip-hop alter ego Childish Gambino for a rare public appearance, joining Eilish on stage to perform “Redbone” from his 2016 album Awaken, My Love!

Glover also led the crowd at the Kia Forum in wishing Eilish a happy birthday; she turns 21 years old on Sunday (Dec. 18).

The night’s other guest was singer-songwriter Khalid who joined her for their collab track “Lovely,” as well as his 2017 song “Location,” according to Setlist.fm.

The alt-pop star has had no shortage of star power for her year-ending, three-night stand this past week. On Thursday night (Dec. 15), Eilish teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers for a duet on the latter’s track, “Motion Sickness” as well as Dave Grohl for an acoustic take on the Foo Fighters’ song, “My Hero.”

Grohl has not only spoken highly of Eilish and her artistry (once comparing her to the early days of Nirvana), but Eilish has shown her love for the Foos too, wearing a Taylor Hawkins shirt at this year’s Grammys telecast shortly after Hawkins died.

Eilish is taking a break from touring until March of next year when she headlines several Lollapalooza festivals in Latin America. Next month, her Grammy-nominated 2022 Apple Music Live series film, Billie Eilish Live at the O2, will have a one-night-only extended screening in theaters on Jan. 27 (tickets go on sale Dec. 21).

As for Glover, he continues to be focused on his acting career while putting the Childish Gambino project on hold. His next move is producing and starring in a new Sony Pictures Spider-Man movie about the obscure villain Hypno-Hustler, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

 

