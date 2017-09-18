“867-5309″ Is No Longer the Highest Charting Phone Number in Music History

According to Billboard, Logic’s “1-800-273-8255,” which features Khalid and Alessia Cara, is now the No. 3 song in the country. This is a historic occasion because that makes “1-800-273-8255″ the highest charting phone number (in the title of a song) in the Hot 100. Tommy Tutone’s ’80s hit “867-5309/Jenny,” the prior record-holder, peaked at No. 4, and the Time’s “777-9311” bowed out at No. 88. (Sir Mix A Lot’s call-line from “Baby Got Back” could be argued into the running given the song’s No. 1 chart status, but it doesn’t appear in the actual song’s title.)

While the other two have doomed their famous phone numbers to be pranked called until the end of time, Logic’s hit stands out because it’s also the Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The service reported a 50 percent increase in call volume after Logic performed the song at MTV’s Video Music Awards. “1-800-273-8255″ is also Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid’s highest Billboard entry. Watch its video below.