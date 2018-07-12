Uber-producer Benny Blanco has spent the past decade working with everyone from Rihanna to Maroon 5. Now, he’s finally stepping into the spotlight with his debut single “Eastside,” featuring Khalid and Halsey. Over plaintive guitar strums and a dancehall-inspired rhythm, they trade verses about the slow-burn drama of adolescent love. “She used to meet me on the east side,” they sing together.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Blanco explained that the song came about with help from friends and collaborators like Ed Sheeran and Cashmere Cat. “This is how I work on records,” he explained. “I’m not a part of this like old school, like, one person does this. If I have a homie over, and they’re listening to the song and they’re like, ‘Oh, I got a guitar lick for that,’ or ‘Let me throw some drums on that,’ ‘Let me let me do this’… For me, it’s just the way music comes together. It doesn’t have to be like a job. It is supposed to be fun.”

Watch the video for the song below.