Halsey Drops Solo Version of 2019 Post Malone/Future Collaboration

Inspired by fan demand, Halsey has turned their verse from the 2019 Post Malone/Future collaboration “Die for Me” into their own solo version of the song, which has been renamed “Die 4 Me.”

Halsey worked on the track as part of sessions for their 2020 album Manic, but until now, their verse on “Die for Me” was the only available snippet of it. The song first appeared on Post Malone’s 2019 breakthrough Hollywood’s Bleeding, which has been certified by the Recording Industry Association of America for U.S. shipments of 4 million copies.

“It’s been long known in my fanbase that there’s a demo of ‘Die for Me’ with just me on it,” Halsey wrote on social media last week. “I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as ‘Die 4 Me.’ Big big thanks to Post Malone, Louis Bell, and Future for having me on the original release and co-signing this version finally seeing daylight.”

Halsey’s only scheduled live dates of 2023 will come in June at the Primavera Sound festivals in Barcelona and Porto, Portugal. Their most recent album is 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, their fourth consecutive top-two entrant on the Billboard 200. Last year, Halsey also appeared alongside Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams on the Calvin Harris track “Stay With Me,” which was a top 10 hit on the U.K. singles chart and Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally.