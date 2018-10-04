Kacey Musgraves last night completed her tour of network television’s canonical late-night shows with a performance of “Love Is A Wild Thing” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Backed by a six-piece band fitted in red suits, the country star delivered a faithful rendition of one of Golden Hour’s more earnest moments to a Los Angeles crowd sporting at least a couple cowboy hats. She also performed “Wonder Woman” as a web-exclusive.

The set follows Musgraves’ performances on competing programs hosted by Seth Meyers, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. She’s also brought Golden Hour to Saturday Night Live and Ellen. Booking producers at The Daily Show and Conan apparently haven’t heard the album, and according to a recent Variety report, the latter show only has a few months left to course-correct before it cuts musical guests altogether.

You can read our Golden Hour review here and our Musgraves cover story here. Watch her performances of “Love Is A Wild Thing” and “Wonder Woman” below.