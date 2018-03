Kacey Musgraves is on the promo circuit this week in honor of the release of Golden Hour, her excellent new album which is out today. Last night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, she played “Slow Burn,” the laid-back epic that opens the record. Check it out below, and read our recent cover story on Musgraves, “How Kacey Musgraves Found Her Golden Hour,” reported from Sioux City, Iowa.